Anna varsity sexual assault accused admitted to hospital

Gnanasekaran, the suspect in the alleged sexual assault case of an Anna University student, has been hospitalised after suffering seizures. The incident occurred early on Wednesday morning, and he was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment, according to reports.

Gnanasekaran was under 7-day police custody, undergoing interrogation by the special investigation team when the medical emergency occurred.

The case dates back to December 23, 2024, when Gnanasekaran allegedly recorded a video of the victim and her friend at an isolated location within the university premises near Raj Bhavan. He is accused of sexually assaulting the student and subsequently blackmailing her with the video, threatening her to meet him whenever he demanded.

The victim, however, lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram, detailing the assault. Based on her complaint, the police apprehended Gnanasekaran.

BJP State President Annamalai staged a dramatic protest outside his residence in Coimbatore, flogging himself six times to symbolise what he called the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

He announced plans for a 48-day fast and a visit to all six holy abodes of Lord Murugan as part of his protest. Annamalai also criticised the Tamil Nadu Police for leaking the victim’s FIR, which revealed her identity — a violation of her privacy. He alleged that Gnanasekaran, who reportedly has over 20 prior cases against him, was excluded from the police’s rowdy list due to connections with leaders of the ruling DMK party.

Annamalai claimed to have evidence that Gnanasekaran was a DMK functionary and accused the party of diverting attention from the state’s law and order issues by fabricating a North-South divide narrative.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK, has demanded stringent action against those involved in the case. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan emphasized the need to prioritise the safety and security of hostel students and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also stepped in, with member Mamta Kumari visiting Anna University to conduct a thorough investigation.