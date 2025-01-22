‘Kudumbasthan will be a laughathon’

Director Rajeshwar Kalisamy shared his thoughts on the film, saying, “The concept of Kudumbasthan intrigued me personally from the outset. Prasanna Balachandran and I enjoyed crafting the screenplay and dialogues. The events in the story reflect contemporary family life and resonate with modern audiences. Family life, while blissful, comes with responsibilities, and this story humorously portrays the encounters of our protagonist post-marriage. Manikandan’s boy-next-door image, coupled with his authentic performances, perfectly fits this role. My heartfelt thanks to producer Vinoth Kumar for bringing this project to life. Kudumbasthan will be a laughter feast and an enjoyable stress buster.”

The film stars Manikandan and Saanve Megghana in lead roles, with Guru Somasundaram playing a pivotal character. The cast also includes R. Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran, and Jenson Dhivakar in significant roles. The music is composed by Vaisagh, adding an exciting dimension to this family entertainer.

Kudumbasthan revolves around the humorous and relatable experiences of a man navigating family life after marriage. With a strong cast, engaging storyline, and a touch of humor, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.