Santhanam’s DD Next Level unveiled, Sequel to hit screens in May 

The much-anticipated sequel to the Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise, titled DD Next Level, was officially announced on Tuesday, coinciding with lead actor Santhanam's birthday. Written and directed by S Prem Anand, who helmed the successful DD Returns in 2023, the film is slated for a theatrical release in May 2025.

Produced jointly by Arya and Niharika Entertainment, DD Next Level boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Geethika, Yashika Aannand, Maaran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kasthuri Shankar, and Rajendran. The first-look poster teases a fearless and casual Santhanam wielding a crutch made out of bones, with a menacing backdrop featuring Gautham Menon, Selvaraghavan, and others.

The technical crew includes oFRo as the music composer, Bharath Vikraman handling editing, and Deepak Kumar Padhy as the cinematographer. The film promises to blend humor and thrills, staying true to the legacy of its predecessors.

Director Prem Anand shared his excitement about the project, stating, “DD Returns was a huge success with great response from audiences across all age groups. We worked on the script for the sequel for over a year to ensure it matches the high expectations. The story begins on a cruise ship and unfolds on an island, with massive sets built on a grand scale. This film will be more hilarious and thrilling than its predecessor, catering to fans of all ages.”

The Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise, which began in 2016 with Rambhala’s Dhilluku Dhuddu and continued with its sequel Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 in 2019, has cemented its place as a successful horror-comedy series. The standalone sequel, DD Returns, directed by Prem Anand, further expanded the franchise’s appeal, becoming a box office hit in 2023.