Semicon India scheme to create 85,000 jobs: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 22: In the run-up to the Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on February 1, the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday highlighted the achievements of the government’s policies in pushing up investments and employment through the semiconductor programme and the PLI scheme for electronic goods manufacturing.

The ministry stated, “The Scheme for ‘Programme for development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem’ aims to provide attractive incentive support to semiconductor packaging and semiconductor designing companies.”

The Semicon India Programme, approved on December 15, 2021, has made significant strides in strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor industry. Under the programme, the government has approved five semiconductor projects and supported 16 semiconductor design companies. These initiatives are expected to attract a cumulative investment of Rs 1.52 lakh crore

The projects are expected to generate around 25,000 advanced technology direct jobs and an additional 60,000 indirect jobs marking a significant milestone in boosting India’s technological workforce.

The programme is designed to provide attractive incentives to companies involved in semiconductor packaging and designing, aiming to establish India as a global hub for semiconductors and display manufacturing.

The success story extends to the broader electronics manufacturing sector as well. Under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for electronics, India has recorded production worth Rs 6.14 lakh crore and exports of Rs 3.12 lakh crore. This has led to the creation of over 1.28 lakh direct jobs in the sector, further solidifying India’s status as a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse.

The Ministry also emphasized that technologies in Convergence, Communications, and Broadband Technologies (CC&BT) will play an important role in achieving the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, in the coming years.

With a robust policy framework and significant investments, India’s journey to becoming a leader in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing continues to gain momentum. As the country embraces advancements in these critical technologies, it is poised to contribute significantly to the global supply chain and foster economic growth, the statement added.