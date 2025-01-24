50 kg IED planted by Naxalites recovered in Chhattisgarh

The remote-controlled IED under a culvert near Timapur Durga temple on Basaguda-Awapalli Road was detected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the 168th battalion of the CRPF when it was out on de-mining exercise, an official said.

The Naxalites had removed some stones and cement to create a cavity for the IED which was then covered with stones, he said.

But the metal detector found it, the police official added.

The BDS first tried to remove it safely, but since the IED was planted deep under the surface, it was neutralised through a controlled explosion, he said.