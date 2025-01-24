Kerala CM rejects corruption charges levelled by Congress-led opposition

Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, the CM denied the allegations of severe corruption and lapses in administration levelled by the UDF.

Rejecting the opposition’s corruption allegations regarding the brewery plant, Vijayan stated there was no basis for any suspicion.

“The project will bring an investment of Rs 600 crore to the state, which will create direct employment opportunities for 650 people and indirect employment for around 2,000 people,” he said.