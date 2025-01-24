Jalgaon train accident toll revised to 12; all bodies identified

A state government official said that earlier the figure had been arrived at 13 as a woman’s body and a head were found at the scene of the accident, but a man identified the body parts as that of his mother.

The tragedy took place when some passengers of the 12533 Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident and were run over by the Karnataka Express on the adjacent tracks on Wednesday evening.

“The Government Medical College (in Jalgaon) has officially stated that the total number of dead persons is 12 as the torso and body are of the same deceased (female) identified by her son,” he said.