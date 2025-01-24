Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced to 3 Months in Jail for Cheque Fraud

A Mumbai court has sentenced Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma to three months in prison in a cheque fraud case. The case was filed by a company named Shri, alleging that a cheque issued by Varma’s firm had bounced due to insufficient funds. A Mumbai court has sentenced Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma to three months in prison in a cheque fraud case. The case was filed by a company named Shri, alleging that a cheque issued by Varma’s firm had bounced due to insufficient funds.

After hearing the case, the court ordered Varma to pay ₹3.72 lakh in compensation. Failure to pay the amount will result in an additional three months of imprisonment. The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Known for his controversial remarks and violent-themed films, this legal setback adds to the controversies surrounding the filmmaker.