Maha Kumbh Mela: Pilgrims Taking Holy Dip Cross 10 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the number of pilgrims who have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela has crossed 10 crore as of Thursday. The grand religious gathering, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26 at the Triveni Sangam, attracting devotees from across the world.

According to an official statement released, The festival witnessed its highest turnout on Makar Sankranti, with approximately 3.5 crore devotees taking part. Additionally, over 1.7 crore pilgrims participated during the Paush Purnima celebrations.

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues to draw massive crowds, reaffirming its significance as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.