Aus Open: Sabalenka reaches third straight final

Melbourne, Jan 24: Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating 11th seed Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena. Melbourne, Jan 24: Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating 11th seed Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena.

The women’s singles top seed claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the semi-final after over an hour.

Sabalenka qualified for her third straight Australian Open final, having won the Grand Slam in 2024 and 2023.

She is now unbeaten in 20 Australian Open matches. Notably, Sabalenka became the first woman to defend her Australian Open title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

American Keys rallied from a set down to stun Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) in a thriller and reach her first final at the Australian Open and second at the majors after her run to the 2017 US Open title clash where she lost to Sloane Stephens.