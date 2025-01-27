All eyes on Budget 2025-26

A majority of respondents, 57 per cent, want lower tax rates, while 25 per cent advocate for higher exemption limits, according to the survey carried out by consulting and services firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

Based on the latest data available, a significant number of taxpayers have switched to the simplified new personal (default) tax regime. In fact, currently, 72 per cent of taxpayers have opted for this, and only 28 per cent remain in the old tax regime.

However, to further enhance the appeal of the new tax regime, about 46 per cent of respondents advocate for lowering tax rates, while 26 per cent believe exemption limits can be increased, the survey states.

Despite the government’s indication that the old tax regime may eventually be phased out, it appears that 63 per cent of the taxpayers still seek an increase in incentives under the old tax regime, the survey points out.

As digitalisation reshapes financial processes, taxpayers are increasingly seeking a more efficient tax filing and compliance system. Grant Thornton Bharat’s pre-budget survey indicates that 38 per cent of respondents want the option to make tax payments through foreign banks, which would ease compliance for NRIs. There is also a need to better operationalise tax refunds to overseas banks and for the use of e-verification with OTPs being sent to foreign mobile numbers, for taxpayers living abroad.