DMK will form govt for the 7th time: CM 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin has expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will form the government for the seventh time. In a letter addressed to party cadres, he highlighted the achievements of his administration and reiterated the party's unwavering commitment to Tamil Nadu's welfare and rights.

Stalin stated, “The Dravidian Model Government, under my leadership as one among you, has been relentlessly working to protect the rights and welfare of Tamil Nadu without any compromise. Our governance is based on the principle of ‘everything for everyone,’ ensuring equality and inclusivity. The massive gathering at the recent felicitation meeting in Madurai demonstrated the people’s trust in the Dravidian Model of governance.”

Tamil Nadu’s Cultural and Historical Pride

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s ancient heritage, Stalin referred to the recently published research report, The Antiquity of Iron, which scientifically establishes that Tamil civilization had mastered iron extraction and tool-making technology 5,300 years ago. He lauded Madurai for its historical significance as the cradle of Tamil culture and literature, particularly during the Sangam era.

Opposition to Tungsten Mining in Arittapatti

Stalin recalled the DMK’s resolute opposition to the Union BJP government’s proposal to extract tungsten from the ecologically rich and historically significant Arittapatti region in Madurai district. The Union government had amended mining regulations to auction tungsten deposits in the area, sparking strong opposition from the DMK government and local residents.

“The DMK, led by its ministers and members of Parliament, firmly opposed this proposal at every stage. We stood as a pillar of support for the people of Arittapatti and ensured that their voices were heard. With the unwavering participation of DMK cadres, allied parties, and even opposition members, we passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing the Union government’s move. Ultimately, this collective effort forced the BJP-led Union government to abandon the project,” Stalin wrote.

He also commended the residents of Arittapatti and surrounding areas for organizing a peaceful and impactful protest against the auctioning of tungsten deposits, which drew national attention. “Minister Murthy, representing the people of Madurai North, kept me informed at every step. The resolution passed in the Assembly, coupled with the massive people’s movement, made the Union government bow to public pressure,” Stalin added.

A Historic Victory for Tamil Nadu

Following the Union government’s announcement to drop the tungsten mining proposal, representatives from Arittapatti visited the Chief Minister’s office to express their gratitude. Stalin visited the region on Republic Day, January 26, to personally thank the people for their trust and participation in the protest. He was met with an overwhelming reception from the residents of Arittapatti and neighboring villages.

“This is not my government’s victory but our collective victory,” Stalin declared during his address to the people, emphasizing the DMK’s commitment to safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s interests.

DMK’s Legacy of People-Centric Governance

Stalin shared an emotional moment when a DMK cadre handed him a note during his visit to Vallalapatti. The note read: “We are overjoyed that the massive people’s protest against tungsten mining has restored our livelihood. Incidentally, it was in 1984 that Kalaignar (former CM M. Karunanidhi) last addressed our village. After 41 years, your presence here is a historic moment for us.”

Stalin remarked, “This is the DMK—a people’s movement that stands unwaveringly for their rights, no matter how many years pass. The Dravidian Model Government will always remain committed to the welfare of the people.”

A Promise of Continued Commitment

The Chief Minister reiterated that the DMK government would stand firmly against any projects detrimental to Tamil Nadu’s growth and welfare. “With the pride of canceling the tungsten mining project with the people’s support, I am now heading to Villupuram for a two-day review. I will meet the people and DMK cadres there to hear their requests and suggestions,” Stalin stated.

Concluding his letter, Stalin confidently declared, “With your unwavering support, I affirm that the DMK will form the government for the seventh time.”