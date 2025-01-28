Thangam Thennarasu meets Finance Minister seeking funds

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, along with Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to press for the release of pending funds to the state. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, along with Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to press for the release of pending funds to the state.

During the meeting, the Tamil Nadu delegation emphasized the need to release ₹1,056 crore owed to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). A formal petition was submitted to address the issue.

DMK MP Kanimozhi and Rural Development Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present during the discussions. It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 14, seeking action on the pending funds.