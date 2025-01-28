Beware of fake calls impersonating as cyber officials

Fraudsters are increasingly targeting individuals through fake calls and emails, pretending to be officials from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. These scammers falsely claim that the recipient’s IP address is linked to a cybercrime and demand payment of a fine to avoid legal action.

Important Points to Note:

I4C Never Requests Payments: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre does not send emails or make calls asking for fines.

Do Not Respond: If you receive such a message, avoid responding or making any payments.

Report Incidents:

Email scams: Report to [email protected].

Phone scams: Call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in to report the incident.

Stay vigilant and protect your personal information from fraudsters.