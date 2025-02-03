Savings & spending

The Union Budget 2025 has introduced significant tax exemptions aimed at bolstering the middle class and stimulating economic growth. A notable change is the increase in the tax exemption threshold under the new tax regime. Previously set at ₹7 lakh, the threshold has now been elevated to ₹12 lakh. When accounting for the standard deduction of ₹75,000, salaried individuals with an annual income up to ₹12.75 lakh will not be liable to pay any income tax.

This move is anticipated to enhance disposable income for a substantial segment of the population, thereby encouraging consumer spending and providing a boost to the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that these measures are designed to benefit approximately one crore individuals earning around ₹12 lakh annually.

While the immediate advantages for taxpayers are evident, some analysts express concerns regarding the broader economic implications. The reduction in tax revenues, estimated at ₹1 trillion, may limit the government’s capacity to invest in critical infrastructure projects essential for long-term growth. Critics argue that while the tax cuts offer short-term relief, they may detract from the need for comprehensive economic reforms necessary to achieve sustained high growth rates. In conclusion, the Union Budget 2025’s tax exemptions represent a strategic effort to invigorate the middle class and stimulate economic activity. However, it is imperative to balance these immediate benefits with long-term fiscal responsibilities and structural reforms to ensure enduring economic prosperity.