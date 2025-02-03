Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh to win Tata Chess title

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa came from behind to beat world champion D. Gukesh 2-1 in the tiebreaker to win the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Sunday.

There was huge drama typical of two young players looking to win each and every tiebreak game after they ended the 13th and final round of the tournament tied for the top spot with 8.5 points each.

After the two teenage players left the chess aficionados spellbound over the last several days with their brand of aggressive and innovative play to lead the group, both suffered shocking losses in the final round.

While Gukesh lost to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa too suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Germany’s Vincent Keymer, but despite the losses they still managed 5.5 points each to remain joint leaders.