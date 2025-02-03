India retains women’s U19 T20 WC title 

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 3: India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the final to win the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title for a second time in a row on Sunday. Kuala Lumpur, Feb 3: India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the final to win the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title for a second time in a row on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry target of 83, India completed the job with 52 balls to spare as they reached 84 for one in 11.2 overs.

Gongadi Trisha top-scored for India with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls while Sanika Chalke remained not out on 26 off 22 balls.

Earlier, Trisha (3/15) led the Indian bowlers during a clinical performance to bowl South Africa out for 82 in 20 overs.

Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9) and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) also chipped in with the ball for India.

India had won the title in the inaugural edition in 2023 after beating England by seven wickets in the final.