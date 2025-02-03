All round Abhishek helps India defeat England

Mumbai, Feb 3: Abhishek Sharma broke multiple records, as he smashed a scintillating 135 off just 54 balls to take India to a huge 150-run victory over England in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It helped India seal a 4-1 series victory, continuing on from a 3-1 victory against South Africa in their previous T20I bilateral. Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with two wickets, while Mohammed Shami returned to the playing XI and took three. Varun Chakravarthy ended the series with 14 wickets in five games and was awarded the ‘Player of the Series’ award.

Suryakumar Yadav, India captain said, It’s always about being a little instinctive on the ground. Whoever you feel can make a difference, just throw the ball to them. These guys work really hard in the nets – keep practicing what they want to deliver in the game. And whenever I need them, they’re always there on the ground. This is what we sat down and spoke about – what brand of cricket we want to play, and we’re sticking to it. It’s a high risk, high reward game, but at the end of the day what’s working for us, we’re doing that. It’s good to see someone at the top batting like that. I’m very happy for his family as well. Must’ve enjoyed his innings. It was great. He’s one guy who’s been relentlessly working hard with our fielding coach (talking about Chakravarthy). Anywhere he gets an opportunity, he uses that time on the field during practice sessions. It was good to see him putting his hand up and telling that I want to field in the outfield today. And you saw the results. His bowling – I’ve always said that he’s a process-oriented man. Works really hard in the nets. Always up for learning something new, and you can see the results. That’s one thing you do together on the field. You can create the extra energy. Irrespective of what you’ve done in your batting or bowling, that’s one thing I demand. And they never disappoint.

Buttler, England captain, said, We’re disappointed to lose the series. We’ve done some things well, and some things to improve on. India are a fantastic side, especially at home. Our guys will be better for the experience. Some of the bowling performances – even today, Brydon Carse and Mark Wood were outstanding. Abhishek Sharma – I’ve seen a lot of cricket and that was as good a batting I’ve seen in T20 today. Obviously a great guy to welcome back into the squad (Root). One of the best players in the world. Look forward to the ODIs. It’s getting closer and closer to T20s, isn’t it? Going to be a great series against a top side.

Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: It’s a special one. Coming for the country, it’s always a great feeling. I’ve told this before as well. When I see it’s my day, I always try to go from the first ball. The way the coach and captain have treated me from the first day, they always wanted this intent and always backed me – that was a special thing for me. When the opponents are bowling 140-150 plus, you have to be ready a second before anyone else. Just wanted to react to the ball and play my shots. When you’re hitting a world-class bowler over cover (his shot off Archer), it’s always a special shot. The sixes off Rashid were also special for me. Yes, remember that (the straight drive). That was the special shot which Yuvi paaji mentioned last day. He should be happy after this. He always wanted me to bat till 15-20 overs. Even Gauti paaji wanted the same thing. So I think today was my day and I implemented well.

Varun Chakravarthy, Player of the Series – Happy that the fielding also drew some applause. The team has been emphasising on improving the fielding standards, and I have been working with our fielding coach. It is paying off. This is the best I have bowled, but there’s a lot of scope to improve. There were a few close balls – I shouldn’t have bowled that. I didn’t take them for granted – they’re a top side. It was about bowling the right ball at the right time. I was working on that. This is special, I would like to dedicate it to my son and my wife, and my parents also. Would like to thank Surya and GG for backing me.