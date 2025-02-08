Delhi Election Results: BJP Set for Capital Comeback After 27 Years

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to reclaim power in the Delhi Assembly elections, crossing the majority mark as early leads pour in. Exit polls had predicted a BJP victory, and the latest trends confirm a decisive shift in the national capital’s political landscape.

As of 10:30 AM, the BJP is leading in 42 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 28 constituencies. The counting of votes is still underway, but the saffron party appears set to stage a strong comeback in Delhi, ending 27 years of political exile in the state.

The high-stakes election has been a heated battle between the incumbent AAP and the resurgent BJP. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was seeking a fourth term, faced stiff competition as the BJP aggressively campaigned on issues of governance, law and order, and corruption allegations against AAP leaders.

The outcome of this election will not only shape Delhi’s governance but could also have far-reaching consequences in national politics, especially with the 2026 general elections approaching. As counting continues, all eyes remain on the final numbers to see whether the BJP can secure an absolute majority and form the next government in the capital.