Indians in SA welcome reforms in visa regime

Ramaphosa on Thursday in his State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall said South Africa was expecting greater tourism and business from India and China following the digitalisation of the country’s visa regime.

“As part of our reform agenda, we will continue to enhance our visa system to make it easier for skilled people to invest in our country and grow tourism in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

“This year, we will launch an Electronic Travel Authorisation system to enable a secure, fully digital visa application process. This system will use artificial intelligence and automation to reduce the scope of corruption and enable rapid turnaround times for tourist visas.