Protesters attack houses of Awami League leaders

Protesters in Bangladesh have attacked and torched houses of leaders of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League across the country, and murals of the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were demolished and defaced in nearly two dozen districts, according to media reports.

The unrest sparked over a live online address by Hasina on Wednesday night, when protestors targeted the house of Sheikh Mujib.

A house of Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Selim in Dhaka’s Banani was set on fire around 1:30 am on Friday.

Security concerns prevented the Fire Service vehicles from accessing the site until 2:45 am, the Fire Service control room duty officer was quoted as saying by the United News of Bangladesh (UNB).