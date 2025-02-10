Stalin chairs Cabinet meet

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, took place at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Ministers from various departments gathered for this crucial discussion, which primarily focused on the upcoming 2025-26 State Budget.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to convene at the end of this month for the presentation of the 2025-26 budget. In preparation, the Cabinet meeting deliberated on key components to be included in the financial plan, addressing pressing issues that need to be debated during the Assembly session.

According to official sources, the meeting covered: Special schemes to be introduced in the upcoming budget.

Key legislation that needs to be passed in the Assembly session.

Challenges and financial allocations for various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

The Chief Minister and his ministers discussed the state’s financial priorities, ensuring that major welfare schemes and development projects receive adequate funding.

The government is focused on: Social welfare programs for marginalized communities.bEconomic growth initiatives to boost employment and industry. Infrastructure projects aimed at urban and rural development. Agricultural policies to support farmers and irrigation projects. Healthcare and education reforms for public welfare.

With the Assembly session approaching, the Cabinet expected to strategize on how to address opposition challenges and prepare for key debates. The ruling DMK government will be keen on ensuring that its policies are well-received and effectively communicated to the public.

This Cabinet meeting plays a crucial role in shaping the state’s financial roadmap for the next fiscal year, ensuring that Tamil Nadu continues its trajectory of growth and welfare-oriented governance.