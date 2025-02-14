TVK chief Vijay granted Y-category security

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and popular actor Vijay has been granted Y-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

Under this arrangement, a team of eight armed personnel, including two commandos and six policemen, will be deployed for his protection. However, this security cover is limited to Tamil Nadu.

The granting of Y-category security comes at a crucial time for TVK, which is entering its second year and gearing up for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief Vijay has been actively encouraging functionaries and cadres to focus on people-centric issues as they build momentum for the 2026 polls.

In a strategic move to strengthen the party’s organizational structure, TVK has been appointing office-bearers at both district and headquarters levels. Additionally, a large-scale initiative to recruit 70,000 booth-level committee secretaries across Tamil Nadu is underway, signaling the party’s commitment to grassroots-level engagement.

Adding to the political buzz, Vijay recently met with election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, sparking speculation that Kishor could play a key advisory role in TVK’s electoral strategies for 2026. Furthermore, high-level discussions have been taking place at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters over the past two days, hinting at major political developments in the coming months.

With increasing political activity and growing public interest, Vijay’s TVK is steadily positioning itself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.