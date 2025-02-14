HC rejects permission for Vel Yatra in the City

Chennai: The Madras High Court has rejected the request for permission to conduct the Vel Yatra in Chennai.

The petition was filed by S. Yuvaraj, the Vice President of Bharath Hindu Front, North Chennai, with the demand for a peaceful procession from Ekambareswarar Temple in Thangasalai to Kandakottam Murugan Temple on February 18, 2025, to highlight the importance of protecting the Tirupparangunram Hill.

The plea requested the police to be directed to grant permission for the procession, citing the need to safeguard the hill, which holds significant religious value for Hindus. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Mutharasu, argued that the procession aimed to express the sentiment of protecting the hill, which has a religious connection for Hindus. However, the police had denied permission for the same.

The police department, on the other hand, argued that the Mint area, where the Vel Yatra was proposed, is a traffic-congested region, and that the issue regarding the rights over Tirupparangunram Hill had already been addressed by the Privy Council. They emphasized the importance of maintaining religious harmony and societal unity between Hindus and Muslims and stated that it would be inappropriate to disturb this unity by allowing the procession. They further pointed out that public peace, religious harmony, and social unity must be preserved.

In response to the petition, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan questioned the necessity of such a procession in Chennai to protect Tirupparangunram Hill. The case was adjourned for a day, and after further deliberation, the High Court dismissed the petition and denied the permission for the Vel Yatra to take place.