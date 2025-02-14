Sengottaiyan clarifies on not mentioning EPS’ name in meeting

Chennai: In a recent public meeting in Erode, former Minister Sengottaiyan responded to journalists’ questions about why he did not mention the name of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Sengottaiyan explained that he had emphasized the titles “Party General Secretary” and “Leader of the Opposition” during his speech, which were sufficient for the context.

Addressing the topic of the DMK’s defeat in the previous election, Sengottaiyan stated that some traitors were responsible for the loss, and these individuals must be identified. He clarified that his comments about betrayal referred specifically to the Anthiyur constituency, where he believed the loss was due to betrayal.

Sengottaiyan also responded to a query about a statement made by R.B. Udhayakumar, saying that Udhayakumar had never criticized him, as he had already made his position clear.