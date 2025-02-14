Pamban bridge to be inaugurated by Modi in March

Rameswaram: The new Pamban Railway Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, as confirmed by R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railways.

The bridge, constructed over the Pamban Strait, has completed its construction phase. A trial run of the railway operations was conducted on January 31 in the presence of senior officials. During the trial, the lift span of the bridge was closed, and the Chennai Port Mail train, consisting of 22 empty wagons, successfully crossed the bridge and reached Rameswaram.

The inauguration ceremony for the new railway bridge will take place in March, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the event. According to R.N. Singh, the Prime Minister will observe the new bridge from the Indian naval vessel during the inauguration.