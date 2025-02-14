Child crushed to death as apartment gate falls on her

Chennai: A tragic incident unfolded in Nanganallur, where a 7-year-old girl lost her life after the gate of her apartment collapsed on her. The deceased, identified as Aishwarya, was a Class II student residing in MMTC Colony.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Aishwarya returned home from school. She had traveled back with her father, Sampath, on a two-wheeler. Upon reaching their residence, she got down from the vehicle while her father took it inside to park. As Aishwarya attempted to close the gate, it suddenly gave way and collapsed on her, crushing her under its weight. The horrific accident took place right in front of her father, leaving him in shock.

Despite immediate efforts to rescue her and provide medical attention, Aishwarya succumbed to her injuries. The apartment gate had reportedly been in a damaged condition for several days, but no repairs were undertaken.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the community is devastated by the preventable loss of a young life. Residents have expressed concerns over the negligence in maintaining apartment infrastructure, urging authorities to take necessary precautions to avoid such tragedies in the future.