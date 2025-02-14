Gukesh fights back to hold Firouzja

Hamburg, Feb 14: World champion D Gukesh fought back from a hopeless position to eke out a draw against Alireza Firouzja of France in the first game of the final round of the first Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour here. Hamburg, Feb 14:

Fighting for the seventh spot in the last-eight qualifiers, Gukesh tried his way out to score his first victory which still eluded him and the Indian was defending for the major part and survived some real scary moments before getting a much desired draw in another long drawn endgame. Local hero Vincent Keymer was at his best as he drew the first blood against Fabiano Caruana of the United States. Going in with 1-0 lead with one game to go, the onus is now on Caruana to draw level that will force a tiebreaker.