Annamalai questions increase in deaths at govt hospitals

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has raised concerns over the increasing number of deaths in state-run government hospitals over the past four years.

In his statement, Annamalai highlighted a tragic incident at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where a four-year-old child from Thenkasi died after an assistant administered an injection in the absence of a doctor. He expressed shock over this incident, stating that such deaths have been rising alarmingly since the DMK government came into power. He blamed the shortage of doctors in government hospitals as a major factor contributing to these deaths.

Annamalai further criticized Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for not appointing doctors over the past four years and questioned the delay in filling these vacancies. He asked how many more children would have to lose their lives due to the state government’s inaction. He also pointed out that despite these ongoing issues in the health sector, the Minister continues to hold his position, and the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, seems indifferent to the deaths happening in government hospitals.

Regarding the death of the child in Tirunelveli, Annamalai questioned the DMK party’s offer of help to the family, suggesting that it was an attempt to cover up the government’s failures. He also asked why the government had not taken responsibility and issued compensation for the tragic loss.

Annamalai concluded by asking how many more lives would be lost before the DMK government addresses the health sector’s failures and ensures the proper functioning of government hospitals.