FIH Pro League: Eng records shootout win over India

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17: After a 2-2 draw, England beat India in shootout to win the bonus point in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Navneet Kaur (53’) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (57’) scored for India while Paige Gillot (40’) and Tessa Howard (56’) found the net for England. It was an evening to remember for Rutaja as she scored on her senior international debut for India.

England was dominant with the possession and created good chances in the shooting circle while India was forced to play on the back foot.

In the 38th minute, England won a penalty corner but Savita made yet another save to keep her side in the contest. Two minutes later, England scored the opening goal through a penalty corner as captain Sophie Hamilton gave a powerful delivery into the middle of the circle and Paige Gillot deflected the ball into the roof of the net.

In the 53rd minute, India was through on goal but a stick tackle by Elizabeth Neal on Mumtaz stopped it in the tracks. India was awarded a penalty stroke which it converted courtesy of Navneet’s brilliant strike.

England received back-to-back penalty corners in the dying embers of the game and found the winner in the 56th minute. India replied seconds later with a well-deserved equaliser.

With the game all tied up after four quarters, a point was awarded to both teams and the game went into a shootout with a crucial bonus point up for grabs. With only Navneet and Lily Walker scoring in the first five takes, the shootout went into sudden death which was won by England 2-1 courtesy of Hamilton’s winning strike.