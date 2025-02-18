Flu cases rise in Chennai despite end of winter

While the city has bid farewell to winter, flu cases continue to surge, raising concerns among residents and healthcare professionals. Hospitals and clinics have reported a steady influx of patients suffering from fever, cough, cold, and respiratory infections.

Dr. S. Balakrishnan, a senior physician at a private hospital, said, “We are seeing a significant number of flu cases daily. The weather transition, combined with increased air pollution, is worsening respiratory conditions. Many patients report persistent coughs and fatigue even after recovering from fever.”

Public health officials attribute the spike to fluctuating temperatures and viral mutations. Dr. Meenakshi R., an epidemiologist, explained, “Post-winter flu is not uncommon, especially when immunity levels are low. The recent spell of cold nights and warm days has created a favorable environment for viral infections to spread.”

Schools and workplaces have also reported an increase in absenteeism. Parents, in particular, are worried about children catching the flu. “My son has been sick twice this month. Even after completing a course of medication, the fever returned,” said Rajeshwari K., a resident of Velachery.

Doctors advise residents to take precautions, including maintaining hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, and ensuring adequate hydration and nutrition. Dr. Balakrishnan urged, “Vaccination is a key preventive measure, especially for children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory issues.”

With no immediate signs of relief, health experts stress the importance of early medical intervention to prevent complications. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also issued an advisory, urging people to consult doctors promptly if flu symptoms persist.