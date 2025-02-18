All set for Champions Trophy from tomorrow

The Champions Trophy, featuring the top eight ODI teams, returns tomorrow after being discontinued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017. The last edition saw Pakistan defeat India in the final, led by then-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Now, Pakistan hopes to recreate that glory as both the holders and hosts of the tournament, which kicks off with Pakistan vs. New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Big Moment

Hosting a global event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup, Pakistan aims to prove itself as a safe destination for international cricket. Their fans hope Mohammad Rizwan, a stumper-batter like Sarfaraz, can guide the team to another major title. However, due to political tensions, India will play all their matches, including the March 9 final (if they qualify), in Dubai.

Australia & India Face Key Absences

Reigning ODI World Cup champions Australia enter the tournament with a depleted squad. Steve Smith will captain the side in place of Pat Cummins, while Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Marcus Stoinis are also missing due to injuries and personal reasons.

Meanwhile, India, the reigning T20 World Cup champions, have been in fine form, winning seven out of eight matches in their recent limited-overs series against England. However, they will miss pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury. Mohammed Shami’s strong return has been reassuring for captain Rohit Sharma, who will also rely on spin all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja for balance.

New Zealand & England’s Challenges

New Zealand comes into the tournament with momentum, having recently won the tri-nation series in Pakistan by defeating the hosts in the final. Captain Mitchell Santner and his squad are well-prepared for the conditions, making them a strong contender.

On the other hand, England is looking for redemption after failing to defend both the T20 and ODI World Cups under Jos Buttler. They enter the tournament after a humiliating 3-0 ODI series loss to India and will be eager to bounce back.