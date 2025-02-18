TN Budget to be presented 14 Mar

The Tamil Nadu government is set to present its 2025-26 budget in the State Legislative Assembly on March 14. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will introduce the budget at the assembly hall in the Secretariat, as announced by Speaker M. Appavu.

Following the budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee will convene to determine the duration of the session. Additionally, a supplementary budget for the current financial year will be tabled on March 21.

The upcoming budget session is anticipated to be intense, given the political climate in the state. The ruling DMK-led coalition is expected to target the Union government over issues such as fund allocation delays and the National Education Policy (NEP). The NEP’s conditional implementation for accessing funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is likely to be a major talking point.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK and BJP are expected to focus on the state’s law and order situation, particularly concerning the rise in crimes against women and children.