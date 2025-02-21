Trailer of Niram Marum Ulagil Unveiled

The trailer for Niram Marum Ulagil, starring veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja in the lead, was released on Wednesday. Directed by Britto JB in his feature film debut, the film also stars Natty, Sandy, and Rio Raj in pivotal roles. The trailer for Niram Marum Ulagil, starring veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja in the lead, was released on Wednesday. Directed by Britto JB in his feature film debut, the film also stars Natty, Sandy, and Rio Raj in pivotal roles.

The trailer opens with an evocative voiceover by Natty, shedding light on the struggles faced by women and mothers. It weaves through glimpses of multiple storylines, hinting at an emotional, interconnected narrative.

Speaking about the film, Britto revealed that Niram Marum Ulagil follows an old man narrating four stories to a young woman, altering her perspective on life. These stories unfold in different locations, including Mumbai, Velankanni, Chennai, and Thiruttani, with Natty, Rio Raj, Sandy, and Bharathiraja at the center of each segment. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film aims to deliver a powerful, thought-provoking message.

The ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Suresh Menon, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, and Kaniha, among others. The film’s music is composed by Dev Prakash Regan, with cinematography by Mallika Arjun and Manikanda Raja, and editing by Tamil Arasan.

Produced by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International, Niram Marum Ulagil promises a deeply emotional and impactful cinematic experience.