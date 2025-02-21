getoutModi vs #getoutStalin

Chennai witnessed a fiery political face-off as Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP state president K. Annamalai engaged in a war of words over the ruling DMK and the BJP-led central government.

The conflict took an intense turn, leading to the hashtag #getoutModi trending on social media, with BJP supporters countering it with #getoutStalin.

The controversy began when Annamalai, in a scathing attack on the DMK, declared that he would dismantle the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, brick by brick and “expose corrupt state ministers.” His remarks drew sharp criticism from Udhayanidhi Stalin, who challenged Annamalai to first step on Anna Salai, Chennai’s arterial road, before making such statements.

Udhayanidhi made this comment at an event in Chennai where he distributed house site pattas to beneficiaries, reinforcing his stand against the BJP’s attempts to target the DMK leadership.

The hashtag #GgetoutModi started trending after Udhayanidhi Stalin had earlier warned that if the Centre continued to deny Tamil Nadu its rightful funds, the slogan #GoBackModi—which had previously trended whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state—would evolve into #getoutModi.

Not backing down, BJP supporters launched a counterattack on social media, trending #getoutStalin, turning the digital space into a political battlefield. The BJP accused the DMK of indulging in divisive politics and failing to address key governance issues in Tamil Nadu..

Taking the confrontation to the streets, Annamalai challenged Udhayanidhi to name a date and time for a public face-off on Chennai’s iconic Anna Salai road, rather than making general statements. The BJP leader’s remarks suggest that the party is gearing up for an aggressive political campaign against the ruling DMK ahead of the upcoming elections.

This high-voltage exchange comes at a crucial time when the DMK and BJP are preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections. The DMK has consistently accused the Modi government of neglecting Tamil Nadu’s financial needs, while the BJP has positioned itself as an alternative to Dravidian parties in the state.