Don’t politicise education: Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to Stalin

In a detailed response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday termed it “highly inappropriate” for a state to view the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 through a politically motivated lens. He urged Tamil Nadu’s leadership to focus on the broader educational and national interests rather than political narratives.

Education Should Not Be Politicised

Pradhan strongly criticized the use of political threats in educational matters, emphasizing that such an approach harms students’ prospects. He asserted that education should be free from partisan politics and should focus on empowering students with knowledge, skills, and opportunities.

“With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the future of our nation’s education system, I write to you,” Pradhan stated, highlighting the need to prioritize students’ welfare over political opposition.

Commitment to Tamil Language & Culture

Pradhan reassured that the central government remains committed to promoting Tamil language and culture globally. He emphasized that NEP 2020 protects linguistic diversity and ensures that students can continue learning in their mother tongue.

“The policy upholds the principle of linguistic freedom, ensuring that every student has access to quality education in their preferred language,” Pradhan noted.

Three-Language Policy & TN’s Opposition

Addressing the controversial three-language policy, Pradhan pointed out that it has existed since 1968 but was never implemented effectively. He stated that NEP 2020 seeks to correct this historical oversight by strengthening Indian languages, including Tamil, within the education system.

“Tamil Nadu, known for its progressive educational reforms, should not oppose NEP 2020 on political grounds,” Pradhan remarked, arguing that rejecting the policy denies students and institutions its benefits.

NEP 2020: A Transformative Vision

Pradhan described NEP 2020 as more than just a policy reform—it is a vision for modernizing India’s education system in alignment with global standards while safeguarding the country’s linguistic and cultural identity.

He highlighted that NEP 2020 is flexible, allowing states to adapt its implementation to their unique educational needs rather than following a rigid framework.

Appeal to Tamil Nadu’s Leadership

Pradhan called upon the Tamil Nadu government to rise above political differences and take a more cooperative stance on educational reforms. He stressed that many non-BJP states have already embraced NEP 2020, recognizing its long-term benefits for students.

“It is inappropriate for the state to view NEP 2020 in a narrow, politically motivated light. The policy is designed to broaden educational horizons, not narrow them,” he reiterated.

Pradhan urged Tamil Nadu to reconsider its opposition and focus on the collective benefit of India’s future generations. He encouraged a collaborative effort to create an education system that empowers students with the tools they need to succeed in a globalized world.