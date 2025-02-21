Gentlewoman trailer and music launched

The much-anticipated social drama Gentlewoman, directed by Joshua Sethu Raman, is set to hit screens worldwide on March 7. Produced by Komala Hari Pictures and One Drop Ocean Pictures, the film stars Lijomol Jose, Losliya, and Hari Krishnan in lead roles. The much-anticipated social drama Gentlewoman, directed by Joshua Sethu Raman, is set to hit screens worldwide on March 7. Produced by Komala Hari Pictures and One Drop Ocean Pictures, the film stars Lijomol Jose, Losliya, and Hari Krishnan in lead roles.

The film explores the role of women in family structures and challenges societal norms. At the recent trailer and music launch event, the cast and crew shared their excitement about the project in the presence of film industry celebrities and media representatives.

Speaking at the event, lead actress Lijomol Jose expressed her gratitude to the director for choosing her for the role. She said, “Gentlewoman is a film that will change perspectives, just like its title suggests. I thank Joshua for trusting me with this character and the entire team for their support. Completing a high-quality film in just 19 days is no easy feat, and I appreciate the dedication of the crew. I believe the audience will love this film.”

Actress Losliya also shared her excitement, saying, “I am grateful to producers Hari Bhaskar and Komala ma’am for this opportunity. Thanks to director Joshua for believing in me. I hope I have done justice to the role. Acting alongside Lijomol was an honor—her performance is inspiring. Working with Hari was a great experience, and I thank him as well. Cinematographer Kathavarayan has created stunning visuals, and Govind Vasantha’s music is outstanding. Yugabharathi sir’s dialogues are remarkable. I am confident this film will resonate with everyone. Please support us.”

Gentlewoman is produced by Komala Hari, Hari Bhaskaran, PN Narendra Kumar, and Leo Logem Netaji. With music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Kathavarayan, the film is expected to be a visually and emotionally compelling experience.