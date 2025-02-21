Samuthirakani steal the show Samuthirakani steal the show

Actor-turned-director Dhanraj makes an impressive debut with Ramam Raghavam, a compelling father-son drama that explores the clash between personal ambition and parental love. Featuring Samuthirakani and Dhanraj in the lead roles, the film delivers an emotionally charged narrative, backed by strong performances and a gripping screenplay.

The film revolves around Dasaratha Ramam (Samuthirakani), an honest registrar officer, and his reckless son Raghav (Dhanraj). While Ramam believes in integrity and hard work, Raghav is drawn toward easy money, making a series of poor decisions that ultimately push him to an unimaginable extreme—plotting to have his own father killed. This shocking premise sets the stage for a tense and thought-provoking drama.

Dhanraj, in his directorial debut, exhibits a keen understanding of storytelling. The screenplay is tight, keeping the audience invested in Raghav’s downward spiral and Ramam’s moral strength. The film effectively balances intense drama with emotional depth, making the audience empathize with both characters despite their stark differences.

Samuthirakani, known for his natural acting, delivers yet another powerhouse performance. His portrayal of a principled yet conflicted father is deeply moving. Dhanraj surprises with his mature and restrained performance, proving his versatility beyond comic roles. The transformation of Raghav’s character is convincingly portrayed, adding layers to the film’s emotional weight.

Harish Uthaman as Deva, the truck driver caught in the father-son conflict, adds depth to the narrative. Supporting actors such as Satya, Srinivas Reddy, and Sunil bring solid performances, ensuring that even minor roles leave an impact

The film is visually engaging, with well-framed shots that enhance the tension and emotions. The background score effectively amplifies the drama, especially during high-stakes moments. The dialogues are sharp and thought-provoking, reinforcing the film’s core themes.

Ramam Raghavam is a deeply engaging drama that resonates with audiences, especially parents and young adults. It raises important questions about generational differences, responsibility, and redemption. With a strong script, excellent performances, and a well-executed narrative, this film is a must-watch.