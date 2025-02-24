We are building a strong alliance, says EPS

AIADMK supporters across Tamil Nadu celebrated the 77th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa with grand events and tributes. Party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) paid respects to her statue at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah by garlanding it. He then cut a 77 kg cake and distributed sweets to party members.

Across the state, AIADMK cadres honored Jayalalithaa by offering floral tributes to her portraits and distributing sweets to the public. The event was marked by enthusiasm as loyal supporters remembered their leader.

In his speech, Edappadi K. Palaniswami reaffirmed AIADMK’s commitment to Jayalalithaa’s vision. “No matter how many centuries pass, AIADMK will always work for the people. We are building a strong and victorious alliance that will surprise everyone. Let us work tirelessly and serve as Amma’s true loyalists,” he declared

Former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) visited the statue of Jayalalithaa at the Higher Education Complex on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai and paid his respects. Speaking to the press, he criticized EPS, stating that under his leadership, the party had faced continuous electoral defeats.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai paid tribute to Jayalalithaa, describing her as a great nationalist leader. He praised her for implementing welfare schemes that benefited the people and stated that her legacy would always be remembered.