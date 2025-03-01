OpenAI launches GPT-4.5

California, Mar 1: OpenAI has released GPT-4.5, but despite its large size, the company does not consider it a “frontier model.”
GPT-4.5 was trained using the same method as previous models, with more data and computing power. OpenAI says it has “deeper world knowledge” and “higher emotional intelligence.”
GPT-4.5 offers several benefits including
Improved Knowledge, Better Emotional Intelligence, Enhanced Performance, More Natural Conversations and Stronger Multitasking Abilities.
However, its high running costs may limit its long-term availability in OpenAI’s API.