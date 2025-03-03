How brain plays central role in development of obesity

A new study has offered intriguing new insights into the origins of type 2 diabetes and obesity, as well as the brain’s function as a critical control centre.

The hormone insulin plays a key role in the development of obesity. Up until recently, there have been numerous signs indicating insulin causes neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, especially in the brain.

The latest study by the University Hospital of Tubingen, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Helmholtz Munich now offers new insights.

Unhealthy body fat distribution and chronic weight gain are linked to the brain’s sensitivity to insulin. What specific functions does insulin perform in the brain, and how does it affect individuals of normal weight?