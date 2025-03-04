CT: India plays Australia in first semifinals today

Cricketing giants India and Australia square off in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai today. This is a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final which Australia won in Ahmedabad.

India are coming into this clash on the back of a six-match winning streak in ODI cricket. After whitewashing England at home in a three-match ODI series, the Men in Blue have registered wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Australia finished second in Group B. They registered a famous win against England in their opening match, chasing down a 352-run target with consummate ease. Their next two matches ended without a result as they progressed to the knockouts. Australia are without their star troika of pacers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.