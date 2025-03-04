Trump Pauses Military Aid To Ukraine Days After Ugly Clash With Zelensky

President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a US official said, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.
The move comes just days after a stunning public clash at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.
The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the official added.
Trump earlier on Monday said that such a pause had not yet been discussed, but did not rule it out.
He also suggested that Zelensky “won’t be around very long” without a ceasefire deal with Moscow.