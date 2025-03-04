Stalin appeals to political parties to attend all-party meet on delimitation

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin appealed to all the political parties in Tamil Nadu to participate in the all-party meeting convened by the State government on March 5 to discuss the issue of proposed delimitation exercise, under which the state might lose is present strength of Lok Sabha seats.

‘The political parties who prefer to boycott the all party-meeting should reconsider their decision, as it is about protecting the rights of Tamil Nadu,’ Stalin said in his address, after launching

various welfare measures at an official function.