China seeks to scale up ties with EU

China is willing to work with the 27-member EU against unilateralism, Lou Qinjian, the spokesperson of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), told a media briefing here on Tuesday.

“Over the past 50 years, facts have proven again and again that there are no fundamental clashes of interest or geopolitical conflicts between China and Europe; rather, they are partners that contribute to each other’s success,” Lou said.

China wants to scale up its ties with the EU, which it regards as a lucrative market for Chinese products, particularly its AI-compatible e-vehicles and batteries.

The EU has clamped hefty tariffs on Chinese e-vehicles to protect the indigenous models.

China is also looking to cash in on the sharp turnaround in strategic alliances after the recent disastrous meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, casting a shadow over the close US-EU ties.

The EU leaders rallied behind Zelenskyy after his tempestuous meeting with Trump, following which he was asked to leave the White House.

The meeting videos were played up heavily by the state-run Chinese media outlets.

“China-Europe relations are not targeted at, dependent on, nor subject to any third party,” Lou said in a veiled reference to the US-EU ties.