US Man Attacks Indian-Origin Nurse

According to authorities, Scantlebury, who was a psychiatric patient at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, allegedly assaulted Lal last Tuesday, leaving her with multiple facial fractures, a broken collarbone, and brain bleeding. The attack, which lasted between one to two minutes, was captured on hospital surveillance footage and has been described as brutal and vicious.

Lal’s daughter, Cindy Joseph, recounted the extent of her mother’s injuries, saying, “She had subdural and sporadic bleeding of the brain, the right side of her face was fully fractured… She was intubated and unconscious, a lot of bruising in her face and swelling in her eyes. I didn’t really recognise her.”

The affidavit also stated that Scantlebury made racist remarks after the attack, saying, “Indians are bad” and “I just beat the (expletive) out of an Indian doctor.”