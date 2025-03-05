Stalin warns of state losing Lok Sabha seats in delimitation

Chennai, Mar 5:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed serious concerns over the upcoming delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, set to take place in 2026. Addressing an all-party meeting convened to discuss the issue, Stalin warned that the state could face a significant reduction in its representation in the Lok Sabha. Notably, the Tamil Nadu BJP did not participate in the meeting.

Stalin highlighted that Tamil Nadu’s commitment to family planning and women’s empowerment, which successfully controlled population growth, might now lead to a decrease in its parliamentary seats.

“If the current 543 seats remain unchanged due to lower population growth, Tamil Nadu might lose eight constituencies, reducing our total representation from 39 to 32,” he cautioned.

The Chief Minister also explained possible outcomes if the total number of Lok Sabha seats were increased to 848. Under this scenario, Tamil Nadu could gain 22 additional constituencies. However, if delimitation is carried out purely based on population, the state might only gain 10 seats, effectively resulting in a net loss of 12 seats.

Stalin criticized the Union Government’s proposed approach to delimitation, which is primarily based on population figures. He described the process as a looming threat over Tamil Nadu and other southern states, warning that it could disrupt the state’s political representation.

“Tamil Nadu is being forced into a major struggle to protect its rights. The sword of delimitation is hanging over the southern states, and our representation is at risk,” Stalin stated.

Concerns Over Political Disadvantage

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai reinforced the concerns, arguing that states that effectively controlled population growth now stand to lose political influence. He accused the BJP-led central government of planning to implement delimitation without proper consultation, potentially catching many states off guard.

“States that have contributed significantly to the nation’s economy and development by following population control measures are now at a disadvantage,” Annadurai remarked. He also pointed out that all chief ministers, except Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, have voiced support for Stalin’s stance on this issue.

With delimitation set to reshape parliamentary constituencies, Stalin urged for a more balanced approach that ensures fair representation for all states, irrespective of population size.

@@@