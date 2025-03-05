Stalin to chair meet on delimitation today

Seeking to up the ante on delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair an all-party meeting in Chennai today, which is likely to take on the Centre over the issue.

For the DMK regime, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led NDA Centre over several issues including non-release of education funds by the union government, the proposed delimitation exercise has become a fresh point of contention.

Opposition to National Education Policy, NEET, alleged Hindi imposition are among the other issues in which the DMK is targeting the BJP-led Centre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accused Stalin of spreading “misinformation,” over the delimitation issue and assured that southern states that they will not lose a “single Parliamentary seat” due to delimitation.

The main opposition AIADMK and almost all key state parties including the allies of the ruling DMK would take part in the meet.

However, BJP, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former Union Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Manila Congress have already declared they will skip the meeting.