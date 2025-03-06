Vipassana excuse, addicted to luxury: BJP attacks Kejriwal over Punjab visit

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also claimed that Kejriwal is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat after his party lost the Assembly polls in the national capital.

There was no immediate response from Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the allegations.

“After losing the election, he (Kejriwal) is now looking for a Rajya Sabha seat because he is addicted to a luxurious lifestyle. Vipassana is just an excuse, the real reason for his presence in Punjab is the turmoil in the AAP’s Punjab unit,” Sachdeva told PTI Videos.