CMDA converts pay-and-use toilets free for all in Koyambedu market

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has announced that all pay-and-use toilets in the Koyambedu Wholesale Complex are now free for public use. The decision, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister MK Stalin and CMDA Chairperson & Minister PK Sekarbabu, aims to improve sanitation for traders and visitors. Since the market`s inauguration, the toilets operated under a pay-and-use system. The premises currently have 68 toilet blocks, including 28 for women, and 10 urinals. A contractor has been assigned to maintain the facilities, and CMDA has also initiated plans to construct 10 additional toilets to enhance public convenience.